60 people in Kerry sought birth information last year

Sixty people from Kerry sought birth information from the Adoption Authority of Ireland last year.

That’s according to the authority’s annual report, which has been published today.

The Contact Preference Register was established on July 1st last year under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022.

It allows an adopted person, a person who was or suspects they were boarded out, a resident in a Mother and Baby Home or County Home, or those whose birth was illegally registered, to apply for their birth certificate, or birth, early life, care, and medical information.

It also creates a statutory tracing service for those affected by adoption, who are seeking to make contact with birth relatives.

According to the Adoption Authority of Ireland’s annual report for 2022, 60 people living in Kerry made applications last year for the release of birth information.

Also last year, a total of 407 people in Kerry registered their contact preferences with the Adoption Authority of Ireland.

These are adopted persons, birth parents, and other relatives who have stated their preference about making contact with birth relatives.

The Contact Preference Register is open for birth information and tracing services, and allowing people to register or update their preferences at any stage on birthinfo.ie.