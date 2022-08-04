Advertisement
570 Kerry homes approved under Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme in past 5 years

Aug 4, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrynews
570 homes in Kerry have been completed under the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme in the past five years.

The scheme delivers free energy upgrades for eligible homeowners in low-income households who are most at risk of energy poverty.

Up to the end of May this year, 49 homes in the county have been completed.

Last year 53 homes in Kerry were completed, along with a further 55 in 2020, 84 in 2019 and 329 in 2018.

The figures were provided to Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne by Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.

 

