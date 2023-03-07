56 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of January

56 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of January.
It’s a drop of compared to the previous month; at the end of December there were 61 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry.
In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 86 families accessing emergency accommodation.
Nationally, the number of homeless people is over 8,300 (8,323).
The figures cover from the 23rd - 29th January and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.
The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.