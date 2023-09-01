541% increase in patients waiting on UHK trolleys during August in past decade

There’s been a 541% increase in the number of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry during the month of August over the past decade.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) August 2023 trolley figures.

These figures from the INMO show that during August this year, 314 patients waited on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry.

This is down slightly on August last year, a drop of 8% or 29 people, when there were 343 on trolleys – the highest on record for August at the hospital.

Ten years ago in 2013, there were 49 people on trolleys at UHK during August; this year’s figures represents an increase of 541% or 265 people on that.

There was a considerable rise between 2013 and 2018, when the August figure rose to 300.

Since then, they’ve fluctuated, dropping to 208 in August 2020, rising to 343 last year, and down again to 314 this year.