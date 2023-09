Five tonnes of marine litter was removed from Kerry beaches recently as part of the Big Beach Clean.

31 groups, made up of 840 volunteers, undertook clean ups in a number of beaches around Kerry.

Among the items removed from Banna beach were a mattress, lobster crates and the contents of a compost bin.

The Big Beach Clean is part of the International Coastal Clean-up organised by the Ocean Conservancy and sees communities come together at the end of the bathing season.