460 euro reimbursed to medical card holders in Kerry and Cork for incorrect charging of blood tests

460 euro has been refunded to medical card holders in Kerry and Cork for being incorrectly charged for blood tests by their GP.

That’s according to figures provided by the HSE to Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane in a parliamentary question.

The reimbursements were made in 2019 in the CHO 4 region, which covers Kerry and Cork; no refunds were paid out since.

The cost of a blood test ranges from 10 to 50 euro depending on a patients GP.

Nationally, more than 2,600 euro was refunded to medical card holders.