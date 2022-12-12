Advertisement
News

46 people admitted to UHK with RSV between September and November

Dec 12, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
46 people admitted to UHK with RSV between September and November 46 people admitted to UHK with RSV between September and November
Share this article

46 people were been admitted to University Hospital Kerry for RSV between September and November of this year.

38 of those patients were children under the age of four.

The same period in 2019 saw 11 people in UHK with RSV, 10 were children under four.

Advertisement

RSV, also known as Bronchiolitis, is a chest infection contracted by young children and babies.

This information from the HSE was made available to East Cork Labour TD Sean Sherlock in response to a parliamentary question.

Nationally, 1,689 people have been admitted to hospital with RSV from September to November of this year, 1,208 of those are children under 4.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus