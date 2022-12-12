46 people admitted to UHK with RSV between September and November

46 people were been admitted to University Hospital Kerry for RSV between September and November of this year.

38 of those patients were children under the age of four.

The same period in 2019 saw 11 people in UHK with RSV, 10 were children under four.

Advertisement

RSV, also known as Bronchiolitis, is a chest infection contracted by young children and babies.

This information from the HSE was made available to East Cork Labour TD Sean Sherlock in response to a parliamentary question.

Nationally, 1,689 people have been admitted to hospital with RSV from September to November of this year, 1,208 of those are children under 4.