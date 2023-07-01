4,500 participants on the road for 41st Ring of Kerry charity cycle

The Ring of Kerry charity cycle is now well underway.

Cyclist set off on the 170km cycle from outside the New Street Car Park in Killarney, this morning at 7.30, with some participants beginning earlier.

Around 4,500 people are taking part in this years Ring of Kerry charity cycle, which is 41st edition of the fundraiser.

The main beneficiaries this year include Breakthrough Cancer Research, Comfort for Chemo, Critical – Emergency Medical Response, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Valentia Community Hospital.

Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle PRO, Cathal Walshe, says despite a slight wind, conditions for the cycle are perfect.