43-week wait to sit driving test in Killarney

Aug 3, 2023 09:24 By radiokerrynews
There’s a 43-week wait to sit a driving test in Killarney.

That’s according to figures released to Sinn Féin following a parliamentary question.

The figures show that Killarney has the second highest waiting list in the State at 43-weeks; Thurles has a wait time of just 13 weeks.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly says many people are frustrated as a result of the lengthy waiting lists and as a result they can’t drive themselves to school, college, work or training.

Deputy Daly has written to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan seeking answers as to why the waiting list in Killarney is so lengthy and to see what action is being taken to address it.

