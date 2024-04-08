Advertisement
41 burglaries across Kerry already this year

Apr 8, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
41 burglaries across Kerry already this year
Photo: Pixabay
There have been 41 burglaries in Kerry already this year.

That's according to Sergeant Lynda Brosnan of Tralee Garda Station, who is highlighting the scale of the problem in the county.

'Lock Up, Light Up' is the Garda Síochána's anti-burglary awareness campaign, encouraging people to protect their homes.

Data from the Garda Analysis Service shows 32 per cent of burglars target windows for entry, with nearly half of burglaries happening between 5 and 11pm.

Jewellery, cash, computers, mobile phones, TVs and games consoles are among the top items stolen.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan says there are practical ways to deter thieves:

