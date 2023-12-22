40% jump in Covid and 66% rise in flu cases recorded in Kerry

The rate of confirmed cases of Covid and flu increased in Kerry last week.

That’s according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The latest update from the HPSC shows that between December 10th and 16th, confirmed cases of Covid and flu in Kerry increased on the week before.

There was 40% jump in covid in the county, with 15 cases recorded, an incidence rate of 9.6 per 100,000 population.

Kerry accounted for 2.1% of all cases in the country during that time – with 715 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded nationally last week.

In the HSE South region, which includes Kerry and Cork, there was a 66% rise in cases of influenza.

141 cases were recorded last week, up from 71 the week before; this represents an incidence rate of 19 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, there was a 2% drop in RSV cases in the region.

RSV is a severe respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms and it can be serious in babies, young children and elderly people.

95 cases were recorded last week, down from 97 the previous week.