40 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry

40 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of May.

It’s an increase of one compared to the previous month; at the end of April there 39 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 93 families including 184 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of homeless people is over 12,400 (12,441) which is a record high.

The figures cover from May 22nd to 28th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.