39 homes now available in Listowel for those on housing waiting list

Jan 13, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
39 homes now available in Listowel for those on housing waiting list
39 new homes are now available in Listowel for those on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list.

Co-operative Housing Ireland, which is behind the development in Dún Álainn and Cahirdown in the town, is providing close to 200 social housing units in Kerry.

The approved housing body is also involved with the construction of a social housing development in Ardfert.

Eoin Carroll is policy and communications manager with Co-operative Housing Ireland.

He says private rental accommodation is not suitable for those on low-income.

Mr Carroll also says we need to address preconceptions as to who lives in social and affordable homes.

