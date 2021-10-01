39 fines issued to Kerry dog owners in first seven months of 2021

39 fines were issued to dog owners in Kerry in the first seven months of the year.

That's according to details presented by Kerry County Council's environment department to councillors at their municipal district meetings.

Between January and July, litter wardens, dog wardens and enforcement officers carried out 81 dog patrols with 404 dog owners; they established 88% of owners had plastic bags for the disposal of dog waste.

During this period 19 fines were issued for dog fouling.

Meanwhile, the council's pound also rehomed 46 dogs in the first seven months of the year.