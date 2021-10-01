Advertisement
News

39 fines issued to Kerry dog owners in first seven months of 2021

Oct 1, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
39 fines issued to Kerry dog owners in first seven months of 2021 39 fines issued to Kerry dog owners in first seven months of 2021
Share this article

39 fines were issued to dog owners in Kerry in the first seven months of the year.

That's according to details presented by Kerry County Council's environment department to councillors at their municipal district meetings.

Between January and July, litter wardens, dog wardens and enforcement officers carried out 81 dog patrols with 404 dog owners; they established 88% of owners had plastic bags for the disposal of dog waste.

Advertisement

During this period 19 fines were issued for dog fouling.

Meanwhile, the council's pound also rehomed 46 dogs in the first seven months of the year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus