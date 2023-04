There were 382 registered births in Kerry from July to September of last year.

Nationally this number was over 14,000 which is down 15.9 per cent on the same period in 2021.

Over 5,000 (5,727) births were to first time mothers in quarter 3 2022 while over 4,000 (4,792) were to second time mothers.

These figures are according to the central statistics office.

However, the CSO says the figures are impacted by the HSE cyber-attack in 2021.