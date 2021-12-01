Advertisement
3,793 Covid cases confirmed this evening

Dec 1, 2021 18:12 By radiokerrynews
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 578 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 117 are in ICU.

