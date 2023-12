The Criminal Assets Bureau investigated 37 targets in Kerry last year (2022).

The figures were released in CAB’s annual report for 2022, which was published recently.

It shows that nationally, CAB looked into over 1,600 targets that year.

The bureau, which seeks to deny criminals of wealth and assets acquired through criminal conduct, returned over €6.3 million to the State last year.

https://www.cab.ie/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/CAB-Annual-Report-2022.pdf