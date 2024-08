The 32 contestants taking part in this year’s International Rose of Tralee Festival have started their trip to Kerry.

The roses met on Sunday for the rose tour, which will see them stop off at a number of venues on their way to Tralee.

They’ve already visited Kildare, taking in a golf clinic, visiting Mondello Park and the roses also attended a gala ball in Barberstown Castle.

This year’s roses will arrive into Tralee on Friday.