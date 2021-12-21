318-year-old West Kerry property on the market for €1.3 million

A 318-year-old West Kerry property has been put on the market for €1.3 million.
Ballintaggart House, which is just outside Dingle, has 23 bedrooms across two buildings, along with stables.
It was built in 1703 as a hunting lodge for the Earl of Cork.
It was a private residence until the mid-1990s, before being used as a hostel and campsite for a number of years.
It was transformed into a wedding venue in recent years.
Auctioneer Mike Kennedy, who's managing the sale, says the property is in need of refurbishment throughout, but has a lot of original features.
Ballintaggart House, which sits on a site of over six acres, has a guide price of €1.3 million.
Mike Kennedy says there's been strong interest, both nationally and internationally.