30% of Kerry people think AI will affect jobs

Jun 26, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Three out of ten people in Kerry think Artificial Intelligence will affect or replace workers' jobs.

That’s according to a survey from FRS Recruitment, which found that two out of three people in the county would move jobs for a 25 per cent salary hike.

The survey also found 40% of Kerry people don’t feel their salary reflects their current position.

62% of employers have seen an increase in workforce attrition, with four out of ten believing salary is the main cause.

Meanwhile, 74% of people in the county said the lack of salary information on a job ad had put them off from applying for a role.

 

