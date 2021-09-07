3 dead following suspected murder-suicide in North Kerry

Gardaí are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in North Kerry after the bodies of three people were found this evening.

Listowel gardaí are currently attending the scene at a residence understood to be in Ballyreehan, Lixnaw.

The bodies of a woman in her sixties and a man in his twenties were found inside a house. The body of a man in his sixties was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling. All three had gunshot wounds. A firearm has been recovered at the scene.

The state pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted. The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident at this time.

The Samaritans may be contacted for free any time at 116 123 or may be emailed at [email protected]