There are 28 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.

That's an increase of ten; 18 people were waiting on trolleys yesterday.

That’s according to figures provided by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Nationally, there are 381 people waiting for a bed in hospitals today.

Galway University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 49 waiting on trolleys, while there are 48 waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick.