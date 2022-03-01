277 drivers caught speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

277 drivers have been found to be breaking the speed limit so far today.

Gardaí have checked the speed of over 47-thousand vehicles in the first five hours of National Slow Down Day.

A driver was caught travelling 77km per hour in a 50km zone on the N72 in Fossa.

Another driver was caught doing 130 kilometres per hour on the M50 at Tymon North, while another was clocked driving at 105 kilometres per hour in an 80km zone on the R178 in Carrickmacross in Co Louth.

The 24 hour operation continues until 7am.