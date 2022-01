27 sexual offences were recorded in the Kerry Garda Division between July and September last year.

The figures, based on the Garda PULSE system, were recently published by the Central Statistics Office.

They show that during Quarter 3 last year, there were 24 incidents of rape and sexual assault reported to gardaí in Kerry, and three other sexual offences. The numbers were up from 25 sexual offences reported in Quarter 2, and from 17 in Quarter 1.