Advertisement
News

27 projects from Kerry schools entered in this year's Young Scientist Exhibition

Jan 9, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
27 projects from Kerry schools entered in this year's Young Scientist Exhibition
Pictured is Basil Amin, aged 14
Share this article

Kerry schools have entered a total of 27 projects in this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition, which takes place this week at the RDS in Dublin.

Students from seven different schools in the county will be taking part, across a range of categories inlcuding Technology, Health and Wellbeing.

 

Advertisement

Leading the field from Kerry's secondary schools is Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare, which has submitted ten projects across three different categories.

Among these is a project looking into Microplastics in Fish in Kenmare Bay.

Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee is submitting seven projects across four categories - entries include a study into which probiotic is best for gut health, and

Advertisement

an investigation into public awareness of autism.

Four projects have been put forward by CBS The Green secondary school in Tralee, among them an individual project in the Social Behavioural Sciences category on

Transforming Education for Sustainable Global Citizenship.

Advertisement

Presentation in Listowel has submitted two projects this year, while one project has been put forward by Tarbert Comprehensive, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Presentation Tralee and Killorglin Community College.

This year's BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition opens at the RDS on this Wednesday, January 10th and winners will be announced on Friday evening.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council says risk to life an issue at Muckross road direct provision centre
Advertisement
Man remanded on bail in relation to €37,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
Age Action says planning is needed to address low level of nursing home beds in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Age Action says planning is needed to address low level of nursing home beds in Kerry
Man remanded on bail in relation to €37,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
Four Kerry nominations in this year’s National Digital Awards
Council says risk to life an issue at Muckross road direct provision centre
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus