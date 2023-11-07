27 projects from eight Kerry schools qualified for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

27 projects from eight Kerry schools qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

It's one of the largest STEM school exhibitions in Europe, and provides a platform for students to develop their idea, showcase their projects and represent their schools.

Nationally, 550 projects qualified with artificial intelligence, diversity and inclusion and mental health being the most common themes.

Advertisement

Ten projects from students in Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine qualified, seven were from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk and four from C.B.S. Secondary School.

Other Kerry schools showcasing their projects include Killorglin Community College, Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra and Presentation Secondary School Listowel.