Advertisement
News

27 projects from eight Kerry schools qualified for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Nov 7, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
27 projects from eight Kerry schools qualified for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
Pictured is Basil Amin, aged 14
Share this article

27 projects from eight Kerry schools qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

It's one of the largest STEM school exhibitions in Europe, and provides a platform for students to develop their idea, showcase their projects and represent their schools.

Nationally, 550 projects qualified with artificial intelligence, diversity and inclusion and mental health being the most common themes.

Advertisement

Ten projects from students in Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine qualified, seven were from Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk and four from C.B.S. Secondary School.

Other Kerry schools showcasing their projects include Killorglin Community College, Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra and Presentation Secondary School Listowel.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Plans for Christmas in Tralee unveiled
Advertisement
Kerry woman to be inducted into the Order of Inisfallen
Two students win Tricel MTU engineering awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Three players in line for FIBA Women's EuroBasket debuts against top ten ranked France
Swords Rex St Leger Odds Slashed In Half
Plans for Christmas in Tralee unveiled
Kerry County Championship team of 21st century revealed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus