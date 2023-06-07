27 clean-ups in Kerry for World Ocean Day

There’ll be 27 public and private beach clean-ups in Kerry this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of environmental charity, Clean Coasts’.

The clean ups will take place in various locations throughout the county including Banna, Inch, Fenit, Castlegregory, along the Wild Atlantic Way and along Sneem Riverbanks.

The first of the clean ups begin this Thursday, which is World Ocean Day, and also marks the 20th anniversary of Clean Coasts.

450 volunteers have already signed up in Kerry and it’s still possible to register for existing clean ups at Clean Coasts’ website.

Public clean ups in County Kerry:

• Banna beach: June 8th at 3pm with Banna Coastcare. For more info and booking, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/beach-clean-at-banna-strand-for-world-ocean-day-with-clean-coasts-tickets-646905250017

• Castlegregory beach: June 17th at 10:30am with Castlegregory Tidy Towns. For more info and booking, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/beach-clean-at-castlegregory-beach-for-world-ocean-day-with-clean-coasts-tickets-646953052997

• Inch Beach: June 24th at 9:30am with Inch Beach Parkrun. For more info and booking, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/beach-clean-at-inch-beach-for-world-ocean-day-with-clean-coasts-tickets-646986212177

• Sneem Riverbank: June 8th at 2pm with Sneem Tidy Towns. For more info and booking, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/clean-at-sneem-riverbanks-for-world-ocean-day-with-clean-coasts-tickets-646920455497

World Ocean Day is celebrated annually to highlight the important role the ocean has for our life and our planet. This year’s focus will be the 30 x 30 campaign where 30% of our planet’s lands, seas, and oceans must be preserved by 2030 if we are to create a healthy ocean with abundance of wildlife, biodiversity and stabilize our climate.

Clean Coasts is a charity programme which is run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisc.. Since 2003, Clean Coasts has been working with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s coastlines and marine life, whether they have been involved with the programme since 2003 or this is their first time joining the initiative. Currently, there are over 2,000 registered Clean Coasts’ volunteering groups and 40,000 volunteers.

For more information on Clean Coasts’ events, please visit Clean Coasts’ event page.