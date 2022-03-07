250% increase in gorse fires in Kerry during January

The number of gorse fires in Kerry during January increased by 250%, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to Kerry County Council’s Water, Environment, Fire and Library Services report.

The Kerry Fire Service attended 14 gorse fires in January of this year; that’s up from four such call-outs for the same month in 2021.

In January this year, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 73 times, that’s up from 72 for the same month last year.

The report says this is due to an unusually dry month of January.

The Kerry Fire Service responded to ten chimney fires, which is the same as January 2021.

The service attended 11 road traffic collisions during the month, which is up from six last year; a rise of 83% year on year.