25 patients on trolleys in UHK today

25 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has published its daily Trolley Watch data from hospitals across the country.

19 patients are waiting on trolleys in UHK’s Emergency Department today, with a further six on trolleys in hospital wards.

Nationally, 571 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, with 375 on Emergency Department trolleys

University Hospital Limerick accounts for the largest number of people waiting for a bed, at 95.