25% drop in arrests during festival in Tralee this year

There was a 25% drop in the number of people arrested during the Rose of Tralee and Féile Thrá Lí this year.

Official garda figures show that 29 arrests were made in the Tralee area during the two simultaneous festivals this year.

Gardaí made 29 arrests in the Tralee area between midnight on Friday 18th August and 5am on Wednesday 23rd August.

This is a 25% drop in the number of arrests compared to the same period last year.

24 of these arrests were for public order offences.

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, and three were for other offences.

Gardaí say a large number of people attended the festivals in Tralee this year, and there was a high-visibility Garda presence throughout the weekend.

Gardaí say they liaised closely with event organisers in the lead up to, and during, the event, and the vast majority of spectators enjoying the event were law-abiding.

A garda spokesperson said there has been very positive feedback regarding the garda presence in Tralee throughout the festival, from stakeholders including Kerry County Council, Tralee Vintners’ and Tralee Chamber Alliance.