240 Help to Buy scheme claims approved in Kerry since July 2020

240 homebuyers in Kerry have availed of the enhanced Help to Buy scheme in the last three years.

The Help to Buy (HTB) scheme is an incentive for first-time property purchasers.

It helps people with the deposit they need to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment.

Nationally over 18,700 (18,790) claims were approved under the Help to Buy scheme since July 2020.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, following a query from Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan.