24-hour vigil held in East Kerry for injured man

Hundreds of people have been attending a 24-hour vigil organised for an East Kerry man who was injured in an accident.

Jerry O’Leary from Cornhill, Barraduff is in hospital in Dublin where he’s being treated for injuries following a fall.

Last evening, a Mass was held for Mr O’Leary and his family at the Sacred Heart Church in Barraduff.

A 24-hour prayer vigil for his recovery began in the church yesterday and will continue until 8 o’clock this evening.

Parish priest Fr Jim Lenihan says the community organised the vigil.

