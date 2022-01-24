24 dentists in Kerry registered for medical card plan

There are 24 dentists in Kerry registered for the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS).

Under this scheme, adult medical card holders can access a range of dental services and treatments.

Figures provided to Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall were published in today's Irish Examiner.

They show nationally, 100 dental practices opted out of the scheme in the second half of last year.

Dentists have called for a new approach to the scheme, saying it's not viable; negotiations are ongoing between the Department of Health and the Irish Dental Association.