23 Kerry schools awarded the Green Flag

Oct 27, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
23 Kerry schools have been awarded the Green Flag this week for their dedication to sustainability and protecting their environment.

They are among over 526 schools across Ireland were awarded the flags this week.

Green-Schools is an environmental management programme for schools which focuses on themes including Litter and Waste, Energy, Water, Travel, Biodiversity, Global Citizenship and Marine Environment.

The full list of Kerry schools to receive the flag:

Successful Kerry schools:
Derryquay N.S, Tralee
Mercy Primary School, Tralee
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Castleisland
Asdee N.S, Listowel
Scoil Naomh Erc, Ballyheigue
Colaiste na Sceilge, Caherciveen
Killcummin N.S, Killarney
Knocknagoshel National School, Tralee
Tahilla Community National School, Sneem
Two Mile Community National School, Killarney
Castleisland Community College, Castleisland
Filemore N.S, Cahirciveen
Gneeveguilla NS, Rathmore
Killocrim N.S, Listowel
O'Brennan N.S, Tralee
N. Crochan Naofa, Killarney
Scoil An Ghleanna, Killarney
Scoil Treasa Naofa, Tralee
Brendan's National School, Tralee
Coláiste Gleann Lí, Tralee
Meentogues N.S, Killarney
Scoil Saidhbhín, Caherciveen
Johns School, Tralee

 

