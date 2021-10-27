23 Kerry schools awarded the Green Flag

23 Kerry schools have been awarded the Green Flag this week for their dedication to sustainability and protecting their environment.

They are among over 526 schools across Ireland were awarded the flags this week.

Green-Schools is an environmental management programme for schools which focuses on themes including Litter and Waste, Energy, Water, Travel, Biodiversity, Global Citizenship and Marine Environment.

Advertisement

The full list of Kerry schools to receive the flag:

Successful Kerry schools:

Derryquay N.S, Tralee

Mercy Primary School, Tralee

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Castleisland

Asdee N.S, Listowel

Scoil Naomh Erc, Ballyheigue

Colaiste na Sceilge, Caherciveen

Killcummin N.S, Killarney

Knocknagoshel National School, Tralee

Tahilla Community National School, Sneem

Two Mile Community National School, Killarney

Castleisland Community College, Castleisland

Filemore N.S, Cahirciveen

Gneeveguilla NS, Rathmore

Killocrim N.S, Listowel

O'Brennan N.S, Tralee

N. Crochan Naofa, Killarney

Scoil An Ghleanna, Killarney

Scoil Treasa Naofa, Tralee

Brendan's National School, Tralee

Coláiste Gleann Lí, Tralee

Meentogues N.S, Killarney

Scoil Saidhbhín, Caherciveen

Johns School, Tralee

Advertisement