23 Kerry businesses feature in Best of Ireland publication

23 Kerry businesses have featured in an annual publication celebrating Ireland’s best attractions.

Best of Ireland 2023 provides a comprehensive guide to Ireland’s best restaurants, shops, venues, attractions, hotels, events, and more.

The 23 Kerry businesses to feature are Barrow House, Dick Mack's, Dingle Record Shop, Dingle Skellig Hotel, Gleneagle INEC Arena, Hazel's Nuts About Vintage, Hungry Donkey, JM Reidy, Kathleen McAuliffe, Killarney National Park, Land to Sea, Louis Mulcahy Pottery, Macbees, Malarkey, Mike the Pies, Park Hotel Kenmare, Parknasilla Resort & Spa, Solas, Tan Yard, The Blind Piper, The Chart House, The Europe Hotel and Resort and The Roast House.

The publication landed on shelves this week, and also includes informative guides, handy listings, and insightful interviews.