21 Kerry schools honoured with Curious Minds Award

Twenty-one (21) Kerry schools have been honoured with the Curious Minds Award.

The awards celebrate primary schools that have adopted innovative approaches to STEM – or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths.

Kerry schools awarded include Gneeveguilla National School, Ardfert Central National School, and Kilmurry National School.

A full list of schools that have received the award is available below.

Winners:

Gold

• Caherleaheen National School - Gold Award

• Ardfert Central National School - Gold Award

• Scoil Atha Na Mblath - Gold Award

• Dromclough National School - Gold Award

• St Brendans National School - Gold Award

• Naomh Charthaigh - Gold Award

• Two Mile Community National School - Gold Award

• St. Brendan's National School, Blennerville - Gold Award

• Listellick National School - Gold Award

• Loughfouder National School - Gold Award

• Clogher Mixed National School - Gold Award

• Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn - Gold Award

• O'Brennan National School - Gold Award

• Fybough National School - Gold Award

• Kilmurry National School - Gold Award

• Curraheen Mxd National School - Gold Award

• Gneeveguilla National School - Gold Award

Platinum

• Holy Family National School - Platinum Award

• Holy Cross Mercy Primary School - Platinum Award

Silver

• Nagle Rice Primary School - Silver Award

• Castledrum National School - Silver Award