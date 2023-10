This year’s Listowel Food Fair has been announced.

It’ll take place from November 9th to 13th with events throughout the weekend, including the Listowel Artisan Farmers Market, the Listowel Food Trail, and a Healthy Eats and Treats Workshop.

The Listowel Food Fair awards will also be presented, along with a celebratory awards banquet with celebrity chef and food writer Darina Allen.