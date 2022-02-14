2021 a mixed year for hen harrier conservation

2021 was a mixed year for efforts to conserve the hen harrier.

That's according to Pádraig Cronin who's project officer with the Hen Harrier Project.

The programme operates in six special protection areas in nine counties.

Pádraig Cronin is project officer for the Stack's to Mullaghareirk Mountains, West Limerick Hills and Mount Eagle SPA.

This area covers North East Kerry, West Limerick and North West Cork.

Mr Cronin says farmers involved in the scheme have done brilliant work in helping preserve the bird of prey.

However, despite this, 2021 has been tricky.

