200 supercars will roll into Killarney in September for Cannonball

200 supercars will roll into Killarney in September.

Cannonball 2022 will take place from September 9th to 11th.

Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Aston Martin Porsches and Rolls Royce Bentleys will roll into The Brehon Hotel at 6pm on the Friday (September 9th).

Advertisement

Proceeds from the year’s event will go to The HOPE Foundation.

The full route:

On Friday September 9th, Cannonball will blaze a trail from Malahide in Co. Dublin to Co. Cork with a fuel stop in Circle K Fermoy and lunch in The Blue Haven Kinsale in Co Cork.

Advertisement

The first finish line overnight stay will be at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney in Co Kerry. On Saturday September 10th the convoy will leave Killarney and take a fuel stop at Circle K Ballysimon. and then lunch at Salthill Co Galway and onwards to Sligo town for the second finish line and overnight stay. On Sunday September 11th the start line will be at Rosses Point Sligo and then lunch at Kilronan Castle in Ballyfarnon with a fuel up at Casey’s Circle K in Co Roscommon before a big dramatic final finish line in Trim Co Meath on Sunday September 11th at 6pm.