20 businesses in Kerry have applied for the business resumption support scheme.

This scheme was established to support businesses that were significantly impacted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even during periods when restrictions were eased.

As of September 16th, a total of 420 businesses, covering 438 trades, had applied for the scheme nationwide.

Fianna Fail TD Christopher O’Sullivan requested the figures for the area during a recent Dáil sitting.