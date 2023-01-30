Advertisement
20 farm workers sought in Kerry for work this spring

Jan 30, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Twenty (20) farm workers are being sought in Kerry for short-term work this spring.

FRS Farm Relief is offering those interested a potential package of over €6,000 for three months work supporting the local farming community.

Workers will be provided with guaranteed pay based on hours worked, with opportunities to earn extra.

Other benefits include localised work based on location, an online app to easily manage working schedule and pay, and additional training.

Any workers interested in taking up these openings, or who would like any additional information are encouraged to contact John Lyons [email protected] of the FRS Farm Relief team in Kerry, or visit www.frsfarmrelief.ie/careers

 

