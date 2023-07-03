20% decrease in numbers of people waiting on trolleys in UHK during June

There was a 20% decrease in the number of people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during June this year.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

The INMO figures show there were 274 patients on trolleys in UHK during the month of June, that’s a drop of over 20% when compared to the same month last year when 345 people waited on trolleys.

In June of 2021, there were 50 people waiting on trolleys, while there were 56 people waiting for a bed in UHK during the same month in 2020.

In 2019, the number of people waiting for a bed at UHK during June stood at 233, while it was 213 in 2018.

Nationally, 8,312 people have been without a hospital bed throughout the sixth month of this year.