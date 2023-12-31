19 open GSOC cases arising from complaints relating to Kerry Garda Division

There are a total of 19 cases currently open arising from complaints relating to the Kerry Garda Division before GSOC.

Not all open cases originate from this year according to the poice oversight body the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

This year, a total of 34 complaints were made to GSOC with respect to the Kerry Garda Division, of which 21 were deemed admissible.

Some of these cases have since been closed.

From the 1st of January to the middle of December a total of 1,451 complaints have been made to GSOC, of which 887 have been deemed admissible.

There are three open cases arising from section 12 referrals with respect to the Kerry Garda Division.

Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, provides for the referral to GSOC by An Garda Síochána of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member may have resulted in the death of, serious harm to, a person.

As of the middle of December GSOC received a total of 34 referrals under section 102 one of these was with respect of the Kerry Garda Division.

A Superintendent may refer to GSOC a section 102 incident in order for it to be investigated independently.