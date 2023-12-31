Advertisement
News

19 open GSOC cases arising from complaints relating to Kerry Garda Division

Dec 31, 2023 16:18 By radiokerrynews
19 open GSOC cases arising from complaints relating to Kerry Garda Division
Share this article

There are a total of 19 cases currently open arising from complaints relating to the Kerry Garda Division before GSOC.

Not all open cases originate from this year according to the poice oversight body the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

This year, a total of 34 complaints were made to GSOC with respect to the Kerry Garda Division, of which 21 were deemed admissible.

Advertisement

Some of these cases have since been closed.

From the 1st of January to the middle of December a total of 1,451 complaints have been made to GSOC, of which 887 have been deemed admissible.

There are three open cases arising from section 12 referrals with respect to the Kerry Garda Division.

Advertisement

Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, provides for the referral to GSOC by An Garda Síochána of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member may have resulted in the death of, serious harm to, a person.

As of the middle of December GSOC received a total of 34 referrals under section 102 one of these was with respect of the Kerry Garda Division.

A Superintendent may refer to GSOC a section 102 incident in order for it to be investigated independently.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry community saddened by discovery of remains
Advertisement
Fireworks display in Dingle cancelled
Status yellow wind warning in effect for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Lockyer says he's "feeling very much myself"
Sir Gerhard wins Punchestown feature
Great Britain defeated by USA
Fergal O'Brien to retire
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus