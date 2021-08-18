Advertisement
1,861 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Aug 18, 2021 18:08 By radiokerrynews
1,861 new confirmed cases of COVID-19
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 249 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 54 were in ICU.

There’s been a total of 5,074 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan says the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital and ICU has continued to increase in recent weeks.

At the moment, 43% of patients with COVID-19 in ICU are aged less than 50 years.

Dr Holohan says this is a stark reminder to all of us to continue to adhere to the public health guidance, and to ensure to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it offered.

