*AS OF 1PM*

185 ESB customers remain without power in the Kerry area after Storm Gerrit.

102 ESB customers are affected in the Abbeyfeale area, with power due back there by 2pm.

15 customers are affected by a fault in Kilflynn, with an estimated restoration time of 3pm.

68 homes and businesses in the Kenmare area are affected by two separate faults, with power expected to be restored to all there by 3:30pm.