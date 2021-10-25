1,845 new cases of COVID-19 today

1,845 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today.
497 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.
99 people are now in intensive care units across the country's hospitals, up 2 since yesterday.
Advertisement
1,845 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today.
497 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.
99 people are now in intensive care units across the country's hospitals, up 2 since yesterday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus