1,845 new cases of COVID-19 today

Oct 25, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
1,845 new cases of COVID-19 today
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
1,845 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today.

497 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

99 people are now in intensive care units across the country's hospitals, up 2 since yesterday.

