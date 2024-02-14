18 Kerry businesses approved for Green for Business scheme

18 Kerry businesses have been approved for the Green for Business scheme.

That’s according to preliminary figures provided by Minister for State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond.

The Green for Business scheme is part of supports offered by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO).

It’s a free programme that enables small businesses to be more efficient, productive and sustainable.

Nationally, the figures show 553 businesses were approved last year.

The figures were provided following a query from Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh recently.