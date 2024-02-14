Advertisement
News

18 Kerry businesses approved for Green for Business scheme

Feb 14, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
18 Kerry businesses approved for Green for Business scheme
Share this article

18 Kerry businesses have been approved for the Green for Business scheme.

That’s according to preliminary figures provided by Minister for State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond.

The Green for Business scheme is part of supports offered by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO).

Advertisement

It’s a free programme that enables small businesses to be more efficient, productive and sustainable.

Nationally, the figures show 553 businesses were approved last year.

The figures were provided following a query from Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh recently.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man due in court in connection with stabbing incident in Cahersiveen
Advertisement
Number of Gardaí in Kerry decreases by over 4% in three years
Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Man due in court in connection with stabbing incident in Cahersiveen
Number of Gardaí in Kerry decreases by over 4% in three years
Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government funding
McSharry half-a-second off podium place
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus