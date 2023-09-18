17 MTU students reportedly left stranded in mid-Kerry as Bus Éireann service full

17 students were reportedly left stranded in mid-Kerry this morning after the Bus Éireann service to their university was full.

Tommy Griffin, who’s running for Fine Gael in the Dingle Electoral Area/Municipal District in next year’s local elections, says he was contacted by those affected this morning.

Mr Griffin says the 279 Bus Éireann service at 8am from Killorglin to Tralee was almost at capacity by Milltown, and had to pass by Castlemaine altogether as it was entirely full.

This route stops at both MTU campuses in Tralee, as well as University Hospital Kerry, and finally Tralee bus station.

Mr Griffin says Bus Éireann needs to provide additional capacity on this route, as 17 students were left without a seat this morning on the first day of the semester.

Bus Éireann has been contacted for comment.