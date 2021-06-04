16th BUMBLEance vehicle launched

A charity set up in the wake of the death of a Kerry child is today launching a new children's ambulance to mark what would have been her 16th birthday.

The critical care ambulance will be part of the BUMBLEance fleet.

Saoirse Heffernan from Castlemaine passed away from the rare and fatal neurological condition Batten Disease on January 18th 2011; she was just five years old.

Prior to her death, her parents Tony and Mary Heffernan founded The Saoirse Foundation.

BUMBLEance is part of the foundation and runs a state-of-the-art ambulance service specifically designed and tailored exclusively for children.

The first vehicle was used for the Heffernan's son Liam, who also had Batten Disease, when he made his final journey ahead of his passing in 2014.

The free service providing transport between children's homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment and respite centres, has made over 14,000 trips since 2013.

Today, Tony and Mary Heffernan are marking what would have been Saoirse's 16th birthday with the launch of a new critical care ambulance; by coincidence it is the 16th vehicle in the charity's fleet.

They said it was an honour to remember Saoirse in this special way.

The charity is currently fundraising to add more vehicles.