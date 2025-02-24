Advertisement
News

16% tell Radio Kerry poll they've been a victim of discrimination

Feb 24, 2025 08:15 By radiokerrynews
16% tell Radio Kerry poll they've been a victim of discrimination
Sixteen per cent of respondents to a Radio Kerry poll say they’ve been the victim of discrimination.

It’s one of the findings of the Kerry Thinks survey which asked people a range of questions on subjects including health, public transport, and tourism.

Four hundred and ninety three took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website during January until the start of this month.

Sixty-eight per cent of respondents to the poll don’t believe Kerry is properly serviced by public transport.

When asked how they’d like to see public transport improved, 35% want more buses, 28% more frequent trains, 16% would like more cycle routes, 12% more taxis and five per cent want more car-pooling options.

Answers from the remaining four per cent include calls for improvements to the N69 Limerick-Tralee road, support for the proposed Milltown and Killarney bypasses, making roads safe for walkers and providing more parking.

Forty-five per cent of respondents say health serves are poor, 37% say they’re adequate, 15% good and 3% say they’re very good.

Seventy-two per cent say we don’t have enough services and facilities for under-25s, 16% believe there are enough amenities, while 12% have no opinion.

Eighty-four per cent of respondents say they’ve never suffered discrimination.

Of the 16% who said they had, ageism, gender and disability were the three most prevalent forms of discrimination cited:

Ageism 22%

Gender 22%

Disability:  16%

Racial 14%

Sexual 12%

Other 14%

These are among the findings being discussed at a special Kerry Today programme from 9 this morning at The Heights Hotel, Killarney.

